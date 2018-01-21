Justin Biebers moeder breekt voet op reis met zoon EVDB

21 januari 2018

17u16 2 Showbizz Justin Bieber en zijn moeder Pattie Mallette waren samen op een tropische vakantie op de Malediven. Reeds de eerste dag heeft Mallette echter haar voet gebroken.

Voor ze haar voet brak, deelde Mallette nog een foto van zichzelf met haar zoon. In het bijschrift deelt ze hoe trots ze op hem is.

Wat later deelde Justin zelf een foto van hem met zijn moeder op zijn Instagram. Daarop was te zien hoe Mallette in een rolstoel zat.

Fans vroegen zich natuurlijk af wat er gebeurd was met de moeder van de wereldbekende popster. Daarop besloot mama Bieber om zelf wat duidelijkheid te scheppen.

Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure. . . Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pattiemallette) op 20 jan 2018 om 22:28 CET

Verder deelde ze ook nog foto's van de vele luxebaden die ze dan maar genomen had tijdens het rusten.

And baths. I couldn’t do much else so I sure enjoyed the baths! I don’t think I could live without a tub. Scroll through I posted a few of my favs! #vacation Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pattiemallette) op 20 jan 2018 om 23:02 CET