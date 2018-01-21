Ga naar de mobiele website
Justin Biebers moeder breekt voet op reis met zoon

Showbizz Justin Bieber en zijn moeder Pattie Mallette waren samen op een tropische vakantie op de Malediven. Reeds de eerste dag heeft Mallette echter haar voet gebroken. 

Voor ze haar voet brak, deelde Mallette nog een foto van zichzelf met haar zoon. In het bijschrift deelt ze hoe trots ze op hem is. 

I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pattiemallette) op

Wat later deelde Justin zelf een foto van hem met zijn moeder op zijn Instagram. Daarop was te zien hoe Mallette in een rolstoel zat. 

Een foto die is geplaatst door Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) op

Fans vroegen zich natuurlijk af wat er gebeurd was met de moeder van de wereldbekende popster. Daarop besloot mama Bieber om zelf wat duidelijkheid te scheppen.

Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure. . . Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pattiemallette) op

Verder deelde ze ook nog foto's van de vele luxebaden die ze dan maar genomen had tijdens het rusten.

And baths. I couldn’t do much else so I sure enjoyed the baths! I don’t think I could live without a tub. Scroll through I posted a few of my favs! #vacation

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@pattiemallette) op

