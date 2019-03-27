Julie Vermeire vertelt over haar gewichtsverlies: “Ik wou een gezondere levensstijl opbouwen” KD

17u16 0 Showbizz Julie Vermeire, de dochter van ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’-acteur Jacques Vermeire, heeft op Instagram een persoonlijk bericht gedeeld over haar gewicht. De blondine bevestigt dat ze enkele kilo’s heeft verloren en deelt ook met haar volgers hoe ze dat precies voor elkaar gekregen heeft.

“Ik was niet ongelukkig, maar ik merkte dat ik de laatste jaren enkele kilo’s was bijgekomen en ik wou een gezondere levensstijl opbouwen puur voor mezelf”, verklaart Julie haar gewichtsverlies. “Daarom ben ik in oktober naar een diëtiste geweest om enkele tips te vragen hoe ik dit best aanpakte.” De blondine vertelt dat sport en water belangrijke elementen zijn, maar vertelt ook wat ze precies eet. “Ik ben grotendeels mijn voedingspatroon beginnen aanpassen. In de ochtend eet ik magere yoghurt met fruit, in de middag neem ik mijn boterhammen mee naar school. En dan in de avond probeerde ik in het begin veel groenten te eten met kip of vis. Als tussendoortjes probeer ik fruit of gezondere koekjes te eten. Ik heb nu ook kookboeken gekocht van Pascale Naessens en Sandra Bekkari.”