Julie Van den Steen verdedigt zich na opmerking over gewicht: “Soms voel ik me goed, soms niet” TK

10 november 2018

16u10 0 Showbizz “Ik vind mezelf nog steeds niet mooi en te mollig.” Dat vertelde Julie Van den Steen deze week in ‘Van Gils & Gasten’, waar het onderwerp ‘de dwang om gezond te eten’ aangesneden werd. De radiopresentatrice kreeg na de uitzending heel wat kritiek te verwerken, en verdedigt zichzelf in een Instagrampost.

De afgelopen jaren speelde Julie heel wat kilo’s kwijt, maar toch heeft ze het nog steeds moeilijk met haar zelfbeeld. “Een tijdje geleden heb ik gemerkt dat ik toch wel heel hard bezig was met afvallen", vertelde ze aan Lieven Van Gils. “Ik ben altijd heel onzeker geweest; ik ben lang gepest geweest met mijn gewicht. Er zit een deuk in mijn zelfbeeld waar ik niet van afraak. Ik vind mezelf nog steeds niet mooi en nog steeds een beetje te dik. Maar het gaat nu wel hoor, ik werk eraan.”

Na de uitzending bleven de kritische commentaren niet uit. Julie voelde zich aangevallen en nam het voor zichzelf op op Instagram. “Opgepast! Emo post!”, begon ze. “Ik krijg veel reacties na ‘Van Gils en Gasten’ woensdagavond. Veel lieve reacties. Omdat ik eerlijk was over hoe ik me voel(de). Ook veel onbegrepen reacties. Dat ik geen recht heb om me slecht in mijn vel te voelen. Ook niet af en toe blijkbaar. Of dat ik nu depressief ben en ‘er wel iets in dat water bij MNM moet zitten’ en een dikke vette aansteller ben.” Van den Steen vindt echter dat iedereen het recht heeft om af en toe slecht in zijn vel te zitten. “Soms voel je je goed. Soms niet. Niet zo erg om dat te zeggen.Ik ga alvast met een goed gevoel het weekend in. Jij hopelijk ook?”