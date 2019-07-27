Julie Van den Steen post eerste foto met haar vriend MVO

27 juli 2019

22u03 1 Showbizz Julie Van den Steen (26) deelde zopas de eerste foto van zichzelf samen met haar vriend, Adrian Baes.

Adrian is de eigenaar van een café in Gent. Het koppel is al een paar maanden samen, maar heeft nog nooit een foto gedeeld waar ze samen op te zien zijn. Ze hebben hun relatie bovendien ook nooit officieel bevestigd, maar met dit kiekje lijken ze dat dan toch te doen.