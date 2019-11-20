Joyce De Troch spreekt zich uit over Zwarte Piet: “Ik ben tegen die belachelijke roetpieten” MVO

20 november 2019

19u58 0 Showbizz Ook Joyce De Troch mengt zich in het debat rond Zwarte Piet. Volgens haar is de traditie helemaal niet racistisch. “Als je door een schoorsteen een speelgoed-levering doet, zie je verdorie pikzwart! Neen. Nog zwarter!”

“Tegen al die zever van het belachelijke ‘roetpieten’!”, schrijft ze op Instagram. Daar roept ze iedereen op om op 2 december ‘zijn snoet volledig zwart te schilderen’. “En durf met geen gewone veeg buiten te komen, dat onnozel gedoe moet nu maar eens ophouden! Breng onze kleine kindjes maar goe in de war met al die stomme praatjes over racisme. Wie zijn hier de kindjes? Dat heeft er nu eens niets mee te maken!”

De Zwarte Piet-discussie draait sinds de intocht van de Sint weer op volle toeren. Zelfs Kim Kardashian sprak zich er al over uit. “Deze Nederlandse ‘traditie’ genaamd ‘Zwarte Piet’ is verontrustend!”, schreef Kardashian. Daarbij deelde ze een oud artikel van Al Jazeera, met als kop ‘Zwarte Piet is Nederlands racisme ten voeten uit’.

In de VS is al vaker kritiek geuit op het racistische karakter van Zwarte Piet. Onder meer de Verenigde Naties schreven een rapport waarin de traditie werd veroordeeld en werd opgeroepen Piet aan te passen.