Joyce De Troch giet nog wat olie op het vuur na ‘blackface’-foto TK

05 januari 2020

19u30 17 Showbizz Een foto posten waarop je als blanke vrouw je gezicht helemaal zwart maakt, dat is in deze tijden not done. Toch deed Joyce De Troch dat vorige maand, met veel kritiek tot gevolg. En daar trekt ze zich duidelijk nog steeds geen sikkepit van aan.

De Troch is een fervent voorstander van de Zwarte Piet-traditie, en dat laat ze duidelijk merken. Op Instagram postte ze een foto om haar standpunt te verdedigen, maar die viel allerminst in goede aarde. De ex-miss had haar gezicht helemaal zwartgemaakt. “Na persoonlijke afdaling door onze schoorsteen blijkt inderdaad dat pikzwart het resultaat is”, schreef ze erbij. En dat ze nog meer respect had gekregen voor de ‘zwarte’ Zwarte Pieten omdat het ‘verdorie best wat werk was om aan te brengen’.

Ondanks de uitdrukkelijke verklaring dat Joyce geen racist is - “Ik kom op voor onze waarden en normen” -, zal het niemand verbazen dat ze pakken kritiek kreeg. “Ik hoop dat het er nooit meer afgaat”, klonk het in de comments. “Je zegt dat je geen racist bent, maar dan doe je dit... ”. “Hey Joyce, de vorige eeuw hangt hier aan de lijn, die hadden namelijk heel graag hun #blackface teruggehad! Bel jij ze even terug?”, schreef iemand anders. En ook bekend Vlaanderen mengde zich in de discussie. “Niet alleen haar relevantie, maar ook de waarden, normen, en het IQ van Joyce De Troch ligt ergens in de eighties”, schreef acteur Stijn Steyaert op Twitter. “Stap uit je bubbel, lees je in, kom eens onder de mensen... Dan besef je dat een paar roetvegen op je gezicht aanbrengen geen symbool is tégen ‘onze’ waarden en normen, maar gewoon... verandering”, raadde columniste Eva Mouton haar aan.

Maar Joyce is duidelijk niet van plan om haar mening te herzien. De bewuste post staat nog steeds online. Sterker nog, ze zette gisteren nog een niet mis te verstande boodschap op haar account. “Aan iedereen die zich in 2019 aan mij geïrriteerd heeft, 2020 wordt ook niet jullie jaar”, klinkt het. Dat belooft...