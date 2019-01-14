Josje openhartig over het prille moederschap: “Ik klungel misschien hier en daar, maar wat is het leuk om een kindje te hebben” KDL

13u25 0 Showbizz Op 25 december 2018 werd Josje Huisman (32) voor het eerst moeder toen ze Kamari, haar zoontje met haar vriend Cle, op de wereld zette. Op Instagram Stories praat de ex-K3-zangeres nu voor het eerst over wat dat prille moederschap met haar doet.

Josje deelde eerst een foto van zichzelf met haar volgers met het onderschrift “Beetje moe, maar voldaan. Maak er een mooie en stralende dag van”. Een uurtje later ging ze op haar Instagram Stories verder in op het kiekje.

(Lees verder onder de foto)

“M’n haar zit slordig. Ik heb geen tijd/zin om make-up op te doen. M’n kleren zitten vaak onder spuug/melk. Ik klungel misschien hier en daar. Soms overmand door emoties... Alle clichés over het moeder worden zijn waar... maar jemig wat is het leuk om een kindje te hebben. Ik heb ‘t gevoel dat ik niet eerder zo goed in m’n vel zat. Mijn lichaam is anders, maar ik ben er trots op. En tja, misschien gaat dat slaapgebrek nog wel wegen, maar today is a good day! (met goed licht)”, klinkt het.

(Lees verder onder de foto)

Dat Josje volop van het moederschap geniet, krijgen haar volgers op Instagram te zien. De kleine Kamari zelf krijgen we echter niet vaak te zien, en al zeker niet met zijn gezichtje in beeld, maar de voormalige K3-zangeres deelde wel al foto’s van het geboortekaartje en de suikerbonen van Kamari en ook een foto van de eerste wandeling met hun drietjes werd gedeeld.

Ook voor de geboorte van Kamari gunde Josje haar fans een blik op haar zwangerschap. Zo deelde ze foto’s van de kinderkamer, gaf ze andere zwangere vrouwen tips over wat ze moeten doen als ze last hebben van brandend maagzuur - een lepeltje appelazijn in wat water doet blijkbaar wonderen - en vroeg ze zich af waar ze terecht kon voor babymassages.

Josje kondigde de geboorte van haar zoontje aan met onderstaande foto.