Josje Huisman roept Antwerpenaren op om zich te verzetten tegen coronamaatregelen MVO

04 augustus 2020

10u26 29 Showbizz Ex-K3'tje Josje Huisman (34) heeft een opvallende boodschap voor alle Antwerpenaren. Via de sociale media roept ze hen niet op om de nieuwe coronamaatregelen na te leven, maar net om zich ertegen te verzetten.

“Een avondklok. Verplichte mondmaskers. Je buren verklikken op aanraden van de politie… In Duitsland wéten ze dat het op die manier niet de goede kant op gaat. Wanneer staan we op in Antwerpen?”, schrijft ze op Instagram. In Antwerpen is er momenteel een avondklonk van kracht tussen 23u30 en 6u ‘s ochtends. Mondmaskers zijn overal verplicht. Op die manier hoopt men het aantal nieuwe coronabesmettingen in te perken.

Volgens Josje gaat dat echter te ver. Ze refereert dan ook naar een betoging in Duitsland, waarbij duizenden mensen op straat kwamen om te protesteren tegen de maatregelen. Huisman lijkt te suggereren dat men in Antwerpen hetzelfde zou moeten doen, ook al is de stad op dit moment de grootste corona-hotspot van België.

Dat de zangeres zich niet veel aantrekt van de coronamaatregelen gaf ze eerder al mee, toen ze in Antwerpen ging betogen voor Black Lives Matter. Toen kwamen duizenden mensen op straat in het midden van de lockdown. “Ik vergelijk het zo: als men je zegt dat je voor je eigen veiligheid moet blijven neerzitten in de bus, dan doe je dat. Maar als de buschauffeur plots op de passagiers begint te schieten is het tijd om op te staan.”

