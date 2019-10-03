Josje gaat kledij verkopen in eigen pop-upwinkel TK

03 oktober 2019

18u51 0 Showbizz Ze heeft nog maar pas haar eerste boek gelanceerd, ‘Goed Bevallen?’, maar Josje Huisman denkt er niet aan om even rust te nemen. Vandaag kondigde ze alweer een nieuw project aan: ze gaat haar eigen pop-upkledingwinkel openen, die binnen een tweetal weken toegankelijk zal zijn voor het publiek.

“Ik kan niet langer wachten", kondigde Josje het nieuws aan op Instagram. “Zeg het voort: ik open mijn eigen pop-upkledingwinkel.” De winkel zal MORE (by Josje Huisman) gaan heten en opent op 16 oktober de deuren. Waar die zich precies zal bevinden is nog niet duidelijk. Op de splinternieuwe website licht Josje wel al een tipje van de sluier op: “Met MORE wil ik meer bieden dan wat je verwacht. Meer variatie, meer kleur, meer keuze”, klinkt het. “Wij vrouwen zijn niet eenzijdig, maar verrassend, gevarieerd en elke dag anders. Wat je gisteren mooi vond, is vandaag misschien al minder je ding. Daar wil ik met MORE op inspelen. MORE is toegankelijk voor elke vrouw, op elk moment. Het is MORE than you expect.”