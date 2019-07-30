Joke Van de Velde last digitale pauze in SD

30 juli 2019

06u57

Bron: NB 0 Showbizz Het ziet ernaar uit dat Joke Van de Velde (39) even genoeg heeft van sociale media. Op haar Instagrampagina kondigt de presentatrice en model namelijk aan dat ze tijdelijk niets nieuws meer zal posten.

“Digitale detox. Het is tijd om een korte pauze te nemen van sociale media”, schrijft Joke Van de Velde bij een foto van een paradijselijke zee waarop de woorden ‘Offline is de nieuwe luxe’ staan. De voormalige Miss België lijkt dus vastbesloten om een tijdlang niet meer op sociale media te verschijnen, al zal die pauze iets minder lang duren dan ze zelf gehoopt had, vertelt ze in Het Nieuwsblad. “Vrijdag moet ik al even terugkeren. Ik heb dan een presentatie met een defilé en dan moet ik wel iets online zetten. Voor een stuk is dat natuurlijk ook mijn werk: producten en evenementen waar ik achter sta op Instagram tonen.”