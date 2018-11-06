Joke Devynck toont haar ‘kale knikker’ voor het eerst KDL

06 november 2018

Eind september maakte Joke Devynck bekend dat ze afscheid had genomen van haar haren voor haar rol in de nieuwe film 'All of Us'. Nu deelde de actrice voor het eerst een foto van haar 'kale knikker'.

In ‘All of Us’ vertelt regisseur-scenarist Willem Wallyn het verhaal van een aantal terminale patiënten die samen in een zelfhulpgroep zitten. De groep wordt geleid door een therapeute zonder ervaring, een rol die actrice Barbara Sarafian speelt. Joke Devynck wist de rol van Elisabeth Vinck te bemachtigen, maar daarvoor moest ze zich wel kaalscheren. “Beetje bang en opgewonden”, klonk het in september, toen Joke het nieuws van haar nieuwe coupe met de wereld deelde. Op de foto die de actrice destijds deelde, was het eindresultaat nog niet te zien. Nu toont Joke haar kale knikker wel. In het bijschrift maakt Joke duidelijk dat ze vanaf nu haar haren opnieuw laat groeien.

Joke en Barbara zijn overigens niet de enige bekende namen die in ‘All of Us’ opduiken. Met onder meer Maaike Neuville, Gilles De Schryver, Wim Opbrouck, Bruno Vanden Broecke en Ella Leyers wist Wallyn een echte sterrencast te verzamelen.