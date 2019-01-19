Johny Voners en Koen Crucke spelen koppel in Vlaamse versie van musical ‘La cage aux folles’ DBJ

14u31 0 Showbizz Op 16 oktober gaat in de het Antwerpse Theater Elckerlyc de musical ‘ La Cage Aux Folles’ in première. Koen Crucke (66) en Johny Voners (73) spelen er een homokoppel in het nachtleven van Saint-Tropez. Stany Crets zal de musical regisseren.

“Voor de allereerste keer samenwerken met Koen Crucke als tegenspeler en met Stany Crets als regisseur is geweldig”, zegt Johny Voners over de samenwerking. “In een musical spelen is ook bijna nieuw voor mij. Ik zing wel al jaren Aznavour, maar nu moet ik waarschijnlijk ook de beentjes heffen.”

Ook Koen Crucke hintte de voorbije dagen al naar de musical. Op zijn Instagrampagina plaatste hij een foto waarin te zien is hoe hij de transformatie naar travestiet Zaza ondergaat.

Het stuk speelt zich af in het nachtleven van Saint-Tropez. Albin en Georges leiden een liefdevol en onbekommerd bestaan aan de Franse Côte d’Azur. Hier runnen ze de befaamde nachtclub ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ waar Albin de grote hit is met zijn travestie act als ‘Zaza’. Wanneer de zoon van Georges aankondigt te willen trouwen met de dochter van een conservatieve politicus, wordt hun leven op z’n kop gezet. Met een bezoek van de toekomstige schoonfamilie in het verschiet, besluiten ze om hun levensstijl drastisch te verbergen.