Johnny De Mol tweede keer vader MVO

24 december 2019

11u27 0 Showbizz Acteur Johnny De Mol (40) is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. Dat nieuws deelde hij op Instagram, samen met een foto van zijn pasgeboren zoontje, Fender.

“Welkom Fender, 23-12-2019", schrijft Johnny onder de foto. “Mama en de baby maken het goed! Papa moest even bijkomen 😉 Fijne Kerst allemaal!” De mama is kwestie is de Nederlandse zangeres Anouk van Schie. De twee hadden samen al een zoontje: Johnny Jr., die vorig jaar ter wereld kwam. Anouk heeft nog een dochter, Kiki (5), uit een vorige relatie.