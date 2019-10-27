Johan Heldenbergh en Fien verwelkomen eerste kindje TDS

27 oktober 2019

08u42

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Johan Heldenbergh (52) en zijn vrouw Fien Mombaerts (32) hebben op 23 oktober hun eerste kindje verwelkomd. De twee zijn de trotse ouders geworden van zoontje Wolf, zo laat de acteur nu zelf weten met een eerste foto van hun kindje op Instagram.

“Sluit jullie dochters op. 23 oktober 2019. Stil vredevol dolgelukkig”, schrijft Johan bij de eerste aandoenlijke foto van zijn zoontje. Voor de acteur en zijn vrouw is het hun eerste kindje samen. Uit zijn vorige relatie met actrice Joke Devynck, met wie hij bijna 20 jaar samen was, heeft hij al drie kinderen: dochter Tita en tweelingbroers Cosmo en Jona.

Na de breuk met Joke raakte Heldenbergh verstrikt in een depressie, maar mede dankzij Fien kwam hij er weer bovenop. “Ik ben gestopt met tegen het cliché te vechten”, zei hij al eens over zijn relatie. “Ik ben een gescheiden man met een 20 jaar jongere vriendin en een burn-out. Al wat ik nu meemaak, is één en al cliché. Fuck it”, voegde hij er toen aan toe.

Johan maakte in juli zelf bekend dat Mombaerts in blijde verwachting was. “Miss Belgian pregnant 2019", schreef de ‘The Broken Circle Breakdown’-acteur toen bij een foto waarop het zwangere buikje van Fien goed in beeld komt.