Zo reageren celebs op de schietpartij in Las Vegas
De schietpartij die afgelopen zondag plaatsvond tijdens het 'Route 91 Harvest Festival' in Las Vegas is officieel de moderne geschiedenis van de Verenigde Staten. De gebeurtenis wekt de discussie rond een wapenverbod in Amerika opnieuw op.
Dit is hoe celebs reageerden op de verschrikkelijke gebeurtenis:
Harry Styles. on Twitter
Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H
Barack Obama on Twitter
Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.
Lili Reinhart on Twitter
Horrified. This is not normal. And this is not something we should become accustomed to living with. Living in fear...
John Legend on Twitter
The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating.
Khloé on Twitter
I can't believe this!! The deadliest mass shooting in US history! My sincerest condolences to everybody there! My prayers are with you!
Scooter Braun on Twitter
RIP TO THOSE LOST
Taylor Swift on Twitter
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.
Ariana Grande on Twitter
My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.
