ZIEN: Lucy Hale heeft nieuwe tattoo

    • EVDB
Lucy Hale.
Photonews Lucy Hale.
Joepie Zò schattig!

Lucy Hale heeft een nieuwe tattoo laten zetten om haar tijd in Cambodja te symboliseren. Volgens Seventeen liet haar hele reisgroep dezelfde tattoo zetten. Het gaat om een klein, superschattig olifantje op haar onderarm. 

Tattoos everywhere I go 🐘

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lucyhale) op

Humbled to be here with @rippleffect_ spending time with some magical children in the beautiful country of Cambodia. These kids at the special needs center have so little and I’ve never seen such happiness when we arrived to spend time and play with them. Grateful to have my eyes opened to different ways of life and to recognize what truly is important. This is going to be such an amazing week.

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lucyhale) op

Peace out Cambodia. - Every once in a while certain experiences and people open your eyes. Grateful for the remarkable time I had &amp; for the beautiful children we met. Being a very small part of something this extraordinary is something that will stay with me for life &amp; I can’t wait to be back to see the kids next year. And to my new friends- I love you guys !

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lucyhale) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen