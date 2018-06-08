ZIEN: Lucy Hale heeft nieuwe tattoo
Lucy Hale heeft een nieuwe tattoo laten zetten om haar tijd in Cambodja te symboliseren. Volgens Seventeen liet haar hele reisgroep dezelfde tattoo zetten. Het gaat om een klein, superschattig olifantje op haar onderarm.
Humbled to be here with @rippleffect_ spending time with some magical children in the beautiful country of Cambodia. These kids at the special needs center have so little and I’ve never seen such happiness when we arrived to spend time and play with them. Grateful to have my eyes opened to different ways of life and to recognize what truly is important. This is going to be such an amazing week.
Peace out Cambodia. - Every once in a while certain experiences and people open your eyes. Grateful for the remarkable time I had & for the beautiful children we met. Being a very small part of something this extraordinary is something that will stay with me for life & I can’t wait to be back to see the kids next year. And to my new friends- I love you guys !
Reacties