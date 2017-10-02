ZIEN: Deze personages zijn nieuw in het tweede seizoen van 'Riverdale'
Het nieuwe seizoen van 'Riverdale' is nu zo dichtbij dat we niet eens meer al onze vingers nodig hebben bij het aftellen. Op 11 oktober komt het tweede seizoen van de enorm populaire 'Netflix'-serie uit.
Tijd dus om jullie alvast voor te stellen aan drie nieuwe personages, namelijk de 'Southside Serpents'. De actrice die Toni Topaz zal spelen, kreeg het al aan de stok met heel wat fans omdat haar personage de relatie van Bughead zou testen. Laten we er even ons hoofd bijhouden en onderscheid maken tussen acteur en personage, oké?
Hier zijn ze:
South SiDeee The Serpents are coming @thecwriverdale @archiecomics
The wrinkly old face of a 26 year old.
