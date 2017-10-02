Ga naar de mobiele website
ZIEN: Deze personages zijn nieuw in het tweede seizoen van 'Riverdale'

    • Emma Van der Bracht
instagram
Joepie Meet the Southside Serpents.

Het nieuwe seizoen van 'Riverdale' is nu zo dichtbij dat we niet eens meer al onze vingers nodig hebben bij het aftellen. Op 11 oktober komt het tweede seizoen van de enorm populaire 'Netflix'-serie uit.

Tijd dus om jullie alvast voor te stellen aan drie nieuwe personages, namelijk de 'Southside Serpents'. De actrice die Toni Topaz zal spelen, kreeg het al aan de stok met heel wat fans omdat haar personage de relatie van Bughead zou testen. Laten we er even ons hoofd bijhouden en onderscheid maken tussen acteur en personage, oké?

Hier zijn ze:

South SiDeee The Serpents are coming @thecwriverdale @archiecomics

38k Likes, 581 Comments - Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Instagram: "South SiDeee The Serpents are coming @thecwriverdale @archiecomics"

The wrinkly old face of a 26 year old.

281 Likes, 6 Comments - Jordan Connor (@thejordanconnor) on Instagram: "The wrinkly old face of a 26 year old."

I remember that smile, as you looked back at me ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Standing in the door way, yours lips a silhouette, forming a moons waning crescent ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Its contagiousness acts as the force that pulls me into your orbit ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pulling me closer until I reach the door frame where I can't go any further ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Idle feet ground me during your eclipse, I can't see you but your memory is like the silver lining ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Reminding me not to fret, that one day you'll return, and your unconquerable gravity will draw me back in ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Eyes @ashleyroxburgh

199 Likes, 10 Comments - 【ツ】Drew Ray Tanner (@drewraytanner) on Instagram: "I remember that smile, as you looked back at me ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Standing in the..."

