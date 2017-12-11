Ze zijn er: alle genomineerden voor de Golden Globes 2018 Emma Van der Bracht en DBJ

17u09 0 ap Joepie De genomineerden voor de Golden Globe Awards 2018 zijn bekendgemaakt. 'Dunkirk', '13 Reasons Why' en 'Battle of The Sexes' zitten er onder meer tussen. Het evenement vindt plaats op 17 januari. Dit zijn alle genomineerden.

Beste Film, Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Beste Film, Musical of Komedie

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Beste Regisseur, Film

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Beste actrice in een film, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Beste acteur in een film, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Beste acteur in een Film, Musical of Komedie

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Beste acteur in ondersteunende rol, Film

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Beste script, Film

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Ladybird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Beste actrice in een serie, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Beste acteur in een gelimiteerde serie of TV-film

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Beste gelimiteerde serie of TV-film

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“The Sinner,” USA Network

“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” Sundance

Beste Muziek, Film

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Johnny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Beste serie, Musical of Komedie

“Blackish,” ABC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“Smilf,” Showtime

“Will and Grace,” NBC

Beste tekenfilm

“The Boss Baby”

“Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Beste actrice in een serie, Musical of Komedie

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie,”Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”

Beste acteur in serie, Musical of Komedie

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”