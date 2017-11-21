Ga naar de mobiele website
Was Selena Gomez aan het lipsyncen tijdens de AMA's?

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Joepie Haar fans zeggen van niet.

Selena Gomez wordt ervan beschuldigd dat ze tijdens haar optreden op de AMA's aan het lipsyncen was. 

Selenators kwamen natuurlijk meteen tot haar verdediging.

Verder gaan er ook geruchten dat Selena een paniekaanval zou gehad hebben net voor haar optreden. Wij vinden het alvast sterk dat ze ervoor koos om toch nog op te treden. Gezien alles wat ze heeft meegemaakt was dit optreden een huge deal en we hopen dat alles goed gaat met haar. 

