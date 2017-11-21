Was Selena Gomez aan het lipsyncen tijdens de AMA's?
Selena Gomez wordt ervan beschuldigd dat ze tijdens haar optreden op de AMA's aan het lipsyncen was.
Wait wait wait... okay y’all not trying to bash on anyone’s performance but was that a lip sync slip up or like some really loud back up vocals in Selena Gomez ‘s performance likeeeee.... genuinely asking #AMAs #2017 pic.twitter.com/OGecTI3s0q link
Selena Gomez lip syncing right now #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mgOa2UuTI0 link
Selenators kwamen natuurlijk meteen tot haar verdediging.
Can people not trash Selena Gomez about her performance because she was apparently lip synching? I'd like to see you go through what she has in the past year and perform in front of millions link
I'm so tired of seeing @selenagomez was lip syncing. She didn't. I could hear a difference. She fucking slayed. Why don't you go on stage after a kidney transplant? Lupus isn't easy to handle. Y'all just try to find reasons to hate Selena. link
lip-syncing or not, selena gomez is an inspirational legend and there’s no denying her insanely talented voice. it’s an award show people!!! let her perform and have fun!!! #AMAs link
Verder gaan er ook geruchten dat Selena een paniekaanval zou gehad hebben net voor haar optreden. Wij vinden het alvast sterk dat ze ervoor koos om toch nog op te treden. Gezien alles wat ze heeft meegemaakt was dit optreden een huge deal en we hopen dat alles goed gaat met haar.
