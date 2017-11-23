Ga naar de mobiele website
Victoria's Secret-model Ming Xi bedankt 'Victoria's Secret-zussen' voor steun na val

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Photo News
Joepie Girl power!

Fallen Angel Ming Xi heeft een post gedeeld op Instagram waarin ze haar Victoria's Secret-zussen bedankt voor hun steun. Het model viel tijdens haar vijfde Victoria's Secret Fashion Show en was daar blijkbaar enorm van aangedaan. 

VS-zusje Gizele Oliveira sprong - nu ja, sprong, gebruikte haar model walk - meteen ter hulp van het gevallen model en gaf daarmee een stuk van haar eigen tijd op de catwalk op. Heel lief en zeker een geval van pure girl power! Ook de andere modellen zouden volgens Ming Xi backstage meteen naar haar gelopen zijn om te vragen of ze oké was. Ze zouden haar ook gerustgesteld hebben. Victoria's Secret-modellen, you're doing amazing sweeties!

As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria&#39;s Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother&#39;s and my people&#39;s eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me. @ed_razek Thank you for your supportive words and your continuous support throughout these 7 years. @giizeleoliveira Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!! ❤️️#vsfashionshow @victoriassecret

Een foto die is geplaatst door Ming Xi (@mingxi11) op

