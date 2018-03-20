Student maakt outfit voor Harry Styles Emma Van der Bracht

20 maart 2018

Student Harris Reed ontwerpt kleren in zijn studentenkamertje. Dat hij ooit met de hand een volledige outfit voor superster Harry Styles zou maken, had hij natuurlijk nooit verwacht. En toch is dat exact wat er gebeurd is.

De outfit die Harry Styles aanhad tijdens zijn optreden vorige week in Amsterdam, was dus ontworpen en gemaakt door een student. Geen Gucci of Yves Saint Laurent.

Amsterdam, Live On Tour. Een foto die is geplaatst op 15 mrt 2018

Reed maakte een instagrampost over het hele gebeuren en beschreef daarin hoe surreëel de hele situatie is voor hem.

