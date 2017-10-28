Selena Gomez geeft eerste interview over niertransplantatie met donor Francia Raìsa Emma Van der Bracht

Het gaat er uiteraard emotioneel aan toe.

Toen Selena Gomez op 14 september een foto online plaatste waarop ze te zien was samen met haar beste vriendin en nierdonor Francia Raìsa, beloofde ze ons binnenkort meer informatie te delen. Fans waren enorm nieuwsgierig naar hoe alles verlopen was, hoe het allemaal gebeurd was en vooral of Selena oké was.



"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you."

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith"

Nu lijkt het erop dat dat moment volgende week plaatsvindt. Selena gaf namelijk een duo-interview met Francia bij de 'Today Show'. Een kleine preview krijgen we nu al, het volledige interview wordt volgende week uitgezonden.