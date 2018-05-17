Ryan Seacrest creëert awkward situatie met Katy Perry tijdens 'American Idol'
Yikes. Een enorm awkward moment heeft zich voorgedaan tijdens 'American Idol'. Presentator Ryan Seacrest begon een gesprekje met zangeres en jurylid Katy Perry, dat heel vreemd verliep. Hij vertelde haar namelijk dat haar mama knap is. Waarop Katy antwoordt: "Laat ons hopen dat de appel niet ver van de boom valt?" Daarop zegt Ryan: "Ja, je bent ook knap, maar je bent geen moeder." "Nog niet", antwoordt Katy, waarop Ryan vraagt "of ze het daar eens over wil hebben misschien..."
Fans reageerden geshockt en voelen zich oncomfortabel bij het hele gesprek. Katy wijst Ryan er later ook op dat de camera's lopen en dat ze dus live op televisie zijn... Of Ryan dat doorhad is helemaal niet duidelijk. Het lijkt er zelfs sterk op dat hij niet doorheeft dat de camera's lopen.
I can’t believe Ryan Seacrest just insinuated that he wanted to impregnate Katy Perry on live television whilst under the impression they were on a commercial break omg wtf #AmericanIdol link
Did anyone else just witness the super uncomfortable comments Ryan Seacrest just said to Katy Perry when he didn't know he was live? #AmericanIdol link
What was with that creepy #AmericanIdol moment with Ryan Seacrest just now? I am so uncomfortable. 😩😩😩😖 link
katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says “you wanna talk about it??” after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ichf6TWGoh link
Reacties