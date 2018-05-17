Ryan Seacrest creëert awkward situatie met Katy Perry tijdens 'American Idol'

Katy Perry.
REUTERS Katy Perry.
Joepie Wist hij dat de camera's liepen? 

Yikes. Een enorm awkward moment heeft zich voorgedaan tijdens 'American Idol'. Presentator Ryan Seacrest begon een gesprekje met zangeres en jurylid Katy Perry, dat heel vreemd verliep. Hij vertelde haar namelijk dat haar mama knap is. Waarop Katy antwoordt: "Laat ons hopen dat de appel niet ver van de boom valt?" Daarop zegt Ryan: "Ja, je bent ook knap, maar je bent geen moeder." "Nog niet", antwoordt Katy, waarop Ryan vraagt "of ze het daar eens over wil hebben misschien..." 

Fans reageerden geshockt en voelen zich oncomfortabel bij het hele gesprek. Katy wijst Ryan er later ook op dat de camera's lopen en dat ze dus live op televisie zijn... Of Ryan dat doorhad is helemaal niet duidelijk. Het lijkt er zelfs sterk op dat hij niet doorheeft dat de camera's lopen. 

