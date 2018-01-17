Ga naar de mobiele website
Plannen de Jonas Brothers een comeback?!

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ouhh, this is an S.O.S... De Jonas Brothers zijn werken mogelijk aan een comeback. De jongens stopten met de band in 2013, en braken daarmee natuurlijk onze harten. Nu hebben ze het Instagram-account van de band opnieuw geactiveerd en fans leiden daaruit af dat de boyband een comeback zal maken. 

Het is dus officieel tijd om te flippen, want wie weet plannen de jongens binnenkort een nieuwe tour? Nieuwe albums? Nieuwe films? Hallo?!

Een boyband die een reünie houdt...tja, dat roept natuurlijk ook andere emoties op.

Take notes, One Direction. 

