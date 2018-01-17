Plannen de Jonas Brothers een comeback?!
Ouhh, this is an S.O.S... De Jonas Brothers zijn werken mogelijk aan een comeback. De jongens stopten met de band in 2013, en braken daarmee natuurlijk onze harten. Nu hebben ze het Instagram-account van de band opnieuw geactiveerd en fans leiden daaruit af dat de boyband een comeback zal maken.
Het is dus officieel tijd om te flippen, want wie weet plannen de jongens binnenkort een nieuwe tour? Nieuwe albums? Nieuwe films? Hallo?!
If there’s ever actually a jonas brothers reunion tour that better also mean that big rob comes out during burnin’ up and does his famous rap because he’s for real and that’s NO LIE. pic.twitter.com/UHZ6dY6EO2 link
if the Jonas Brothers go on a reunion tour we all have to dress like we did in 2008. sorry, I don’t make the rules. link
I don’t think anyone understands how much money I’m willing to drop on Jonas Brothers tickets if this is real link
smh if the Jonas Brothers think I’m about to drop everything and pay to see them after they ditched us for all these years...then they’re right because that’s exactly what I’m about to do link
Een boyband die een reünie houdt...tja, dat roept natuurlijk ook andere emoties op.
WHAT IF THE JONAS BROTHERS AND ONE DIRECTION ANNOUNCE A REUNION AT THE SAME TIME AND GO ON TOUR TOGETHER link
Take notes, One Direction.
