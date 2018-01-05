Liam Payne en Rita Ora brengen liedje uit voor #FiftyShadesFreed Emma Van der Bracht

Rita Ora en Liam Payne hebben de handen in elkaar geslagen om samen een liedje te maken voor de nieuwe 'Fifty Shades of Grey'-film: 'Fifty Shades Freed'. Twee van onze favoriete artiesten die samenwerken? Yes, please!

UK!!!! #ForYou with @LiamPayne from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack is out now!!! Go have a listen 💖 https://t.co/MLis2pbBME pic.twitter.com/mXtg7CpD2B Rita Ora(@ RitaOra) link

Mine and @RitaOra's song #ForYou, taken from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack, is out now! 💥 https://t.co/cN4Zt1nE7r pic.twitter.com/wkPCBnkr7D Liam(@ LiamPayne) link

Fans zijn alvast enthousiast!

