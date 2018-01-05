Ga naar de mobiele website
Liam Payne en Rita Ora brengen liedje uit voor #FiftyShadesFreed

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Joepie Wow.

Rita Ora en Liam Payne hebben de handen in elkaar geslagen om samen een liedje te maken voor de nieuwe 'Fifty Shades of Grey'-film: 'Fifty Shades Freed'. Twee van onze favoriete artiesten die samenwerken? Yes, please! 

Fans zijn alvast enthousiast!

What about you? Laat het ons weten in de comments!

