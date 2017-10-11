Ga naar de mobiele website
Het is Wereldmeisjesdag!

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Instagram/Chrostin
Joepie Who run the world?!

Hoera, het is Wereldmeisjesdag! De ideale dag om onszelf en andere meisjes te vieren en in the spotlight te zetten. Daarom delen wij vandaag onze 5 favoriete 'Meisjes steunen meisjes'-accounts met jullie.

1. Chrostin

Instagram post by Chrostin * Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm UTC

3,333 Likes, 130 Comments - Chrostin (@chrostin) on Instagram: "✨ Swipe! Having a bad Monday? I have a whole bunch of these mini #girlssupportgirls stories waiting..."

2. fillefollemagazine

EXACTLY #fillefolle #thefutureisfemale #grlpwr #girlssupportinggirls #staynasty

169 Likes, 5 Comments - Fille Folle (@fillefollemagazine) on Instagram: "EXACTLY #fillefolle #thefutureisfemale #grlpwr #girlssupportinggirls #staynasty"

3. bodyposipanda

WHO WANTS TO PLAY THE COMPLIMENT TRAIN GAME? Go and send some love to the person who commented above you ⬇ it could be a compliment a positive affirmation or just some emoji love! ✨ instead of buying into the idea that we should be in competition LET'S SPREAD KINDNESS AND UPLIFT EACH OTHER. Patch by @pansypath

56.4k Likes, 3,100 Comments - Megan Jayne Crabbe (@bodyposipanda) on Instagram: "WHO WANTS TO PLAY THE COMPLIMENT TRAIN GAME? Go and send some love to the person who commented..."

4. self.love.babe

A true inspiration @theashleygraham! Looking flawless like always! #selflovebabe

34 Likes, 1 Comments - SELF LOVE BABE (@self.love.babe) on Instagram: "A true inspiration @theashleygraham! Looking flawless like always! #selflovebabe"

5. feministvoice

Both are awesome ✨ @lorynbrantz

8,362 Likes, 33 Comments - FeministVoice (@feministvoice) on Instagram: "Both are awesome ✨ @lorynbrantz"

