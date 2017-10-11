Het is Wereldmeisjesdag!
Hoera, het is Wereldmeisjesdag! De ideale dag om onszelf en andere meisjes te vieren en in the spotlight te zetten. Daarom delen wij vandaag onze 5 favoriete 'Meisjes steunen meisjes'-accounts met jullie.
1. Chrostin
2. fillefollemagazine
EXACTLY #fillefolle #thefutureisfemale #grlpwr #girlssupportinggirls #staynasty
3. bodyposipanda
WHO WANTS TO PLAY THE COMPLIMENT TRAIN GAME? Go and send some love to the person who commented above you ⬇ it could be a compliment a positive affirmation or just some emoji love! ✨ instead of buying into the idea that we should be in competition LET'S SPREAD KINDNESS AND UPLIFT EACH OTHER. Patch by @pansypath
4. self.love.babe
A true inspiration @theashleygraham! Looking flawless like always! #selflovebabe
5. feministvoice
Both are awesome ✨ @lorynbrantz
