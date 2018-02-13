Gigi Hadid: "Mijn lichaam verandert omdat ik aan Ziekte van Hashimoto lijd"
Topmodel Gigi Hadid heeft het gehad met de commentaar die ze krijgt over haar lichaam. Ze is over de laatste jaren afgevallen en krijgt nu commentaar dat ze te mager is. Daarvoor kreeg ze te horen dat ze te zwaar was voor de industrie...
Gigi besloot dat het genoeg geweest was en deelde haar verhaal via Twitter.
For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. link
Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc ... I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. link
Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) link
(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. link
I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. link
Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t. link
Gigi lijdt aan de ziekte van Hashimoto. Nadat dat werd vastgesteld, kon ze medicatie nemen en een behandeling krijgen. Daardoor is ze wat gewicht verloren. Ze roept mensen op om meer empathie te hebben en hun energie te gebruiken om degene die je aanbidt op te hemelen in plaats van gemeen te zijn tegen mensen die je niet leuk vindt.
Een mooie boodschap van Gigi.
