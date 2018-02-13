Gigi Hadid: "Mijn lichaam verandert omdat ik aan Ziekte van Hashimoto lijd"

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Joepie Gigi legde bodyshamers het zwijgen op met enkele tweets.

Topmodel Gigi Hadid heeft het gehad met de commentaar die ze krijgt over haar lichaam. Ze is over de laatste jaren afgevallen en krijgt nu commentaar dat ze te mager is. Daarvoor kreeg ze te horen dat ze te zwaar was voor de industrie... 

Gigi besloot dat het genoeg geweest was en deelde haar verhaal via Twitter. 

Gigi lijdt aan de ziekte van Hashimoto. Nadat dat werd vastgesteld, kon ze medicatie nemen en een behandeling krijgen. Daardoor is ze wat gewicht verloren. Ze roept mensen op om meer empathie te hebben en hun energie te gebruiken om degene die je aanbidt op te hemelen in plaats van gemeen te zijn tegen mensen die je niet leuk vindt. 

Een mooie boodschap van Gigi.

