Gigi Hadid lijdt aan ziekte van Hashimoto: zo reageerden haar celebvrienden
Gigi Hadid heeft bekendgemaakt dat ze lijdt aan de zieke van Hashimoto. Nadat Gigi de diagnose kreeg, kon ze de juiste medicatie en behandeling krijgen. Dat zorgde ervoor dat ze gewicht verloor.
Natuurlijk kwam daar heel wat commentaar op, vooral via social media. Gigi besloot dat het tijd was om de bodyshamers op hun plaats te zetten. Daarin werd ze gesteund door haar bekende vrienden.
I love you!!! Love your body!!! Love your beautiful soul!! And just FYI for everyone the last meal I had with G was a FULLLLY LOADED @kfc FEAST link
Can’t wait to see you in Milan. Sorry you too have to explain something so ridiculous to people. Love to you. Love to the people who try to tear down others also because they are just people who haven’t had the spiritual growth that needs to occur to love and accept one another. link
alternate tweet: “fuck off” ❤️ link
@gigihadid 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 well said. link
Couldn’t agree more link
Yes 👏🏼👏🏼 #ILoveThis #BeKind 💕 link
