Gaat Demi Lovato's 'Ruin The Friendship' over Nick Jonas?
Demi Lovato's nieuwe liedje 'Ruin The Friendship' heeft een storm aan speculatie doen oplaaien. Gaat het liedje over Nick Jonas? De twee gingen samen op tour en zijn volgens hen zelf enkel vrienden. Net daarom dat het liedje wel heel toepasselijk zou zijn...
De lyrics zeggen genoeg:
Your body's looking good tonight / I'm thinking we should cross the line
Let's ruin the friendship / Let's ruin the friendship
Do all the things on our minds / What's taking us all this time
Let's ruin the friendship/ Let's ruin the friendshipBaby you and I got history / And we can't deny our chemistry
Onze heldin Ellen DeGeneres besloot er gewoon voor te gaan en Demi te ondervragen. Haar antwoorden bekijk je hier:
Reacties