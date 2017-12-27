Ga naar de mobiele website
Freddie van 'iCarly' heeft een kindje!

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Nathan Kress als Freddie in 'iCarly'.
Twitter Nathan Kress als Freddie in 'iCarly'.
Joepie Oké, zijn echte naam is Nathan Kress, maar hij blijft gewoon Freddie. 

Ken je hem nog, Freddie uit 'iCarly'? Natuurlijk wel. Nathan Kress is ondertussen 25 jaar oud en werd deze week papa van een dochtertje. 

