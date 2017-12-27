Freddie van 'iCarly' heeft een kindje!
Ken je hem nog, Freddie uit 'iCarly'? Natuurlijk wel. Nathan Kress is ondertussen 25 jaar oud en werd deze week papa van een dochtertje.
Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way! pic.twitter.com/S6q5tRPQkh link
Best Christmas present ever. https://t.co/QduP9xhEY2 pic.twitter.com/1j5HNu7YnN link
The many faces of Rosie. link
(These happened in about a 20 second period)
Sorry in advance. I'm most likely gonna be the guy who posts pictures of his baby, ad nauseam. pic.twitter.com/SxYxSnBJQx
Remember Freddie Benson from iCarly? This is him now. link
Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/TwNZl9l580
Reacties