Dit zijn onze favoriete anti-Valentijnsmemes
1. De echte feestdag is eigenlijk pas morgen
Chocolates on Valentine's Day isn't cool. You know what's cool? 70% Off clearance chocolates the days following Valentines day. #valentines #happyvalentinesday #chocolates #roses #heart #valentinesmeme #valentinesday #lads #discount #tflers #TeamSingle #inarelationship #relationship #swag #babe #bae #funny #sarcasm #red #love #iloveyou #feelings #ily #일요일
2. Wanneer Team Snapchat je Valentijn is
3. Single's Awareness Day, iemand?
. @BaconDonutTV Happy Single's Awareness Day! <3 pic.twitter.com/TmTCyTlbit link
4. Wanneer zelfs je melk populairder is dan jij
5. Oh, Harry... same
6. Het helpt als je eraan denkt dat deze dag gewoon even eenzaam is als alle andere dagen...
you don't have to be sad about being alone on Valentine's Day if you remember you're alone all the other days too pic.twitter.com/UyEPe7lI5Q link
7. Wanneer mensen vragen of je plannen hebt
This is me on valentines day... pic.twitter.com/4aOavxRTwY link
