Dit zijn onze favoriete anti-Valentijnsmemes

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Joepie 1. De echte feestdag is eigenlijk pas morgen

1. De echte feestdag is eigenlijk pas morgen

Chocolates on Valentine&#39;s Day isn&#39;t cool. You know what&#39;s cool? 70% Off clearance chocolates the days following Valentines day. #valentines #happyvalentinesday #chocolates #roses #heart #valentinesmeme #valentinesday #lads #discount #tflers #TeamSingle #inarelationship #relationship #swag #babe #bae #funny #sarcasm #red #love #iloveyou #feelings #ily #일요일

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@solo_backpacker) op

2. Wanneer Team Snapchat je Valentijn is

#Lmfao 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #funnyaf #funnypics #meme #twitter #funnyshit #twitterpost #imdead #lmfaooo #lmao #lol #snapchat #valentine #valentinesmeme #valentinesday #funny #funnyquotes #funnypost #teamsingle #weak #teamsnapchat #funnypictures #funnyposts

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@denise_2k) op

3.  Single's Awareness Day, iemand?

4. Wanneer zelfs je melk populairder is dan jij

Got milk? #singleawarenessday #sad

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thebridgedallas) op

5. Oh, Harry... same

me too Harry, me too

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@vaginarwhals) op

6. Het helpt als je eraan denkt dat deze dag gewoon even eenzaam is als alle andere dagen...

7. Wanneer mensen vragen of je plannen hebt

