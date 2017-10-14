Dit is waarom er een #CamilaCabelloIsOverParty gaande is Emma Van der Bracht

Joepie

Fans zijn enorm teleurgesteld in Camila Cabello. Waarom? Er zou een contract gelekt zijn waaruit blijkt dat Camila eigenlijk de groep 'Fifth Harmony' al verliet in 2015. Of dat contract echt is, weten we niet, maar veel fans geloven van wel en zij voelen zich nu enorm bedrogen door hun idool.

Bhu#5HStan on Twitter To all those confused take your time : #CamilaCabelloIsOverParty

Zij die geloven dat het contract echt is startten daarom ook de trend #CamilaCabelloIsOverParty. Als het contract echt is, dan begrijpen we wel waarom de fans zo teleurgesteld zijn. Anderzijds gebeurt er achter de schermen waarschijnlijk zodanig veel waar wij niet van afweten, dat het eigenlijk moeilijk is om te oordelen.

paige ⁵ᴴ on Twitter how are you gonna fuck over your bandmates for 2 years? and then call them liars & act like the innocent one? smh #CamilaCabelloIsOverParty

spooky trey on Twitter I really don't see the problem. She's out of the group. This drama is old and you 5H stans need to move on. #CamilaCabelloIsOverParty

paige ⁵ᴴ on Twitter her fans will defend her and act like these documents work in her favor because they feel stupid for exposing her #CamilaCabelloIsOverParty

Harmonizers en Camilastans gaan natuurlijk weer volledig in de clash hierover. Hopelijk komt er snel wat duidelijkheid en kan dit weer overwaaien.