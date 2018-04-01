Disney Channel-actrice Alyson Stoner komt uit als LGBTQ+
We kennen haar allemaal uit 'Camp Rock' en andere Disney Channel-films en -shows. Alyson Stoner is net uit de kast gekomen als lid van de holebigemeenschap.
In een stuk dat ze schreef voor Teen Vogue, dat gepubliceerd werd op de dag waarop haar nieuwe single uitkwam, schreef ze zelf over het feit dat ze niet heteroseksueel is. "Ik, Alyson Stoner, val op mannen, vrouwen en mensen die zich anders identificeren."
De 24-jarige vertelt in het stuk ook over haar langdurige relatie met haar danslerares.
