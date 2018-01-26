Coach Bolton wil een 'High School Musical'- spinoff over zijn personage Emma Van der Bracht

26 januari 2018

16u19 0 Joepie Euh, yes please?!

Bart Johnson, die we natuurlijk allemaal kennen als coach Bolton - vader van Troy in 'High School Musical' - heeft via Instagram een idee gepitcht waar wij enkel maar achter kunnen staan. Hij stelt een 'HSM'-spinoff rond zijn personage voor.

Meer 'High School Musical'? Yes, please!

"Laten we het FOR REAL eens over die spinoff hebben @disneychannel. De mensen vragen erom. Ik blijf het jullie vertellen en het wordt tijd dat jullie mij geloven... Troy heeft AL zijn zang- en dansskills van zijn vader gekregen en ik ben helemaal klaar om volgend jaar zomerlessen te geven op East High."

You go, Coach Bolton!