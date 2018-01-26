Coach Bolton wil een 'High School Musical'- spinoff over zijn personage
Bart Johnson, die we natuurlijk allemaal kennen als coach Bolton - vader van Troy in 'High School Musical' - heeft via Instagram een idee gepitcht waar wij enkel maar achter kunnen staan. Hij stelt een 'HSM'-spinoff rond zijn personage voor.
Meer 'High School Musical'? Yes, please!
Buzzfeed you have outdone yourself!! You abandon your typical focus on all things trending and relevant and dive into honest hard hitting journalism in this article... i applaud you. KUDS. Hats off and mad respect. The survey at the end of the article is easily my favorite part and gives us a peek into the minds of the young adults worldwide! Special thanks to #merylstreep for the passionate WILDCATS shouts on que ans sowing that East High spirit like only a true wildcat do. 🏀🐾 Best preformence yet Meryl. Now give me some laps and tell Darbus about this little chat and remind her who’s still boss. Just make sure my car leaves the staff parking lot before you tell her. @buzzfeed for real tho...😂💦💦 YOU GUYS KILL ME!! Thanks for the funny article!! I got some good laughs out of this and now I can print this out and put it in my locker or behind my desk I guess... well definitely I’ll post it everywhere I can and laminate the pages and maybe print this out poster size. That’s it! Poster size!! Haha!! Hey for for even more real than I was already being real about... lets talk FOR REAL about this SPIN OFF @disneychannel The people are speaking again. I keep telling you guys and you gotta believe me here... Troy got ALL his singing and dancing skills for his old man and I’m ready to teach summer school at East High this next year and let’s get into this dance battle with the West High Knights and let the coach have his due in the center of the dance floor so I can show these fools what up!!! I got a bone to pick with that W. High coach and Ms. d and the drama department can help me get even. I though that kooky Sharpay nut job was coming back to help out with the actor weirdos anyway. Where she at tho? I still got those digits form the school database so let’s ring crazy up and get her and her bro back to put this dance battle together and LETS GO!! I’m ready and I’ve got YEARS worth of plans and ideas moving forward in the East vs West battle so LET GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! @disneychannelpr @disneychanneloriginalmovie I’m talkin you!! #coachbolton #letsride #coachboltonisback 🏀🐾 #hsm #hsmsummerschool #coachaintplayin #LOVEMYWILDCATS 👍👍👉buzzfeed article in my bio!! 👈👍👍
"Laten we het FOR REAL eens over die spinoff hebben @disneychannel. De mensen vragen erom. Ik blijf het jullie vertellen en het wordt tijd dat jullie mij geloven... Troy heeft AL zijn zang- en dansskills van zijn vader gekregen en ik ben helemaal klaar om volgend jaar zomerlessen te geven op East High."
You go, Coach Bolton!
