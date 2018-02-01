Bella en Gigi Hadid poseren samen naakt en het internet gaat niet akkoord
Modellen en zussen Bella en Gigi Hadid hebben samen naakt geposeerd voor British Vogue. Mensen vinden het nu heel vreemd dat de zussen zo samen poseren. Vooral omdat ze zo in elkaar 'verstrengeld' zitten.
really disappointed with @BritishVogue 's uncomfortable image of @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid. These sisters are doing so well in their careers only for Vogue to sexualise a sibling relationship in the most creepy and non-artistic way. Would you ever put two famous brothers naked.. link
Ummm, who thought it would be a good idea for siblings to pose like this?? Who approved this??? Cringe. link
What are people on at British Vogue?! Why would you even think of this shot let alone carry it out?! This is just weird and creepy! Why would the EIC or @CondeNast allow this?! link
De zusjes hebben nog niet gereageerd op de controverse, maar bedankten Vogue wel allebei via Instagram.
My @BritishVogue cover! 🌟🌟🌟All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are 👯♂️😝🦋Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤️Thank you xx (Out on stands Feb 2nd!)
Reacties