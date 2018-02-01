Bella en Gigi Hadid poseren samen naakt en het internet gaat niet akkoord

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Vogue
Joepie "Creepy and weird"

Modellen en zussen Bella en Gigi Hadid hebben samen naakt geposeerd voor British Vogue. Mensen vinden het nu heel vreemd dat de zussen zo samen poseren. Vooral omdat ze zo in elkaar 'verstrengeld' zitten.

De zusjes hebben nog niet gereageerd op de controverse, maar bedankten Vogue wel allebei via Instagram.

Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue @edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover, both by our beloved - the one&amp;only #StevenMeisel !! 💛⚡️✨ thank you thank you thank you xxxxxxxx (on stands Friday, February 2nd!) #NewVogue

My @BritishVogue cover! 🌟🌟🌟All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are 👯‍♂️😝🦋Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤️Thank you xx (Out on stands Feb 2nd!)

