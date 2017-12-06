Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

"Ze schopten extreem hard": YouTube-ster Nikkie slachtoffer van poging tot straatoverval

    • Tom Tates
  • Bron: AD
Instagram
Joepie De wereldberoemde Nederlandse make-up-youtuber Nikkie de Jager (24) - bekend van haar door miljoenen bekeken visagie-instructiefilmpjes - is in Amsterdam het slachtoffer geworden van een brute poging tot straatroof. Volgens Nikkie Tutorials, de artiestennaam van De Jager, werd ze door twee mannen aangevallen. 

Haar confrontatie met de mannen vond afgelopen weekend in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag plaats, zo stelt De Jager uit het Brabantse Uden op Twitter.  "Ik werd aangevallen door twee mannen, ze schopten extreem hard tegen mijn voet. Ik viel op de grond en hun doel was dat ik mijn handtas zou laten vallen opdat ze die weg konden graaien. Dat deed ik niet, dus gingen ze er vandoor. Eikels."  Volgens De Jager was ze doodsbang dat haar iets zou worden aangedaan door de belagers.  Vrienden met wie ze in de hoofdstad was haalden de politie erbij. Of dat al tot een aanhouding heeft geleid is onbekend. 

Volgens De Jager, die zó populair is dat ze de make-up doet van grote sterren als Kim Kardashian en Katy Perry,  is ze met de schrik vrijgekomen en licht gewond geraakt. Zo is een van haar voeten pijnlijk en opgezet en brak ze twee harsnagels. "Ik ben verder oké. Maar dit opent je ogen. Het is goed om te weten dat er mensen rondlopen met slechte intenties", meldt ze in het Engels. Nikkie de Jager heeft momenteel op filmkanaal YouTube 8 miljoen volgers. 

Playing with the NEW @juviasplace Douce Eyeshadow Palette (available NOW!) use code: NIKKIE at checkout to save some money!! 🔥🏆✨ FULL video up on my channel 👉🏻 link in bio! go ahead and give it a thumbs up and comment!! ____ Foundation: @hudabeauty Faux Filter “Angel Food” Eyes: @juviasplace Douce Eyeshadow Palette Lashes: @tatti_lashes TL4 Lips: @jordanaticiacosmetics Liquid Lipstick “In the Buff” + Lipgloss “Clueless” ____ Inspired by @staceymariemua + @mmmmitchell #nikkietutorials

Een foto die is geplaatst door NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials) op

Blending away the haters 🔥 took the NEW @storybookcosmetics &#34;BURN BOOK&#34; Mean Girls eyeshadow palette for a spin 👉🏻 click the link in my bio to watch! Go ahead and give it a thumbs up + comment a PINK emoji if you&#39;re from the notification squad!!! ____ #nikkietutorials #meangirls

Een foto die is geplaatst door NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Gesponsord

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug