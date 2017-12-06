"Ze schopten extreem hard": YouTube-ster Nikkie slachtoffer van poging tot straatoverval Tom Tates

20u36

Bron: AD 0 Instagram Joepie De wereldberoemde Nederlandse make-up-youtuber Nikkie de Jager (24) - bekend van haar door miljoenen bekeken visagie-instructiefilmpjes - is in Amsterdam het slachtoffer geworden van een brute poging tot straatroof. Volgens Nikkie Tutorials, de artiestennaam van De Jager, werd ze door twee mannen aangevallen.

Haar confrontatie met de mannen vond afgelopen weekend in de nacht van zaterdag op zondag plaats, zo stelt De Jager uit het Brabantse Uden op Twitter. "Ik werd aangevallen door twee mannen, ze schopten extreem hard tegen mijn voet. Ik viel op de grond en hun doel was dat ik mijn handtas zou laten vallen opdat ze die weg konden graaien. Dat deed ik niet, dus gingen ze er vandoor. Eikels." Volgens De Jager was ze doodsbang dat haar iets zou worden aangedaan door de belagers. Vrienden met wie ze in de hoofdstad was haalden de politie erbij. Of dat al tot een aanhouding heeft geleid is onbekend.

Volgens De Jager, die zó populair is dat ze de make-up doet van grote sterren als Kim Kardashian en Katy Perry, is ze met de schrik vrijgekomen en licht gewond geraakt. Zo is een van haar voeten pijnlijk en opgezet en brak ze twee harsnagels. "Ik ben verder oké. Maar dit opent je ogen. Het is goed om te weten dat er mensen rondlopen met slechte intenties", meldt ze in het Engels. Nikkie de Jager heeft momenteel op filmkanaal YouTube 8 miljoen volgers.

nails fixed! broke two when those assholes kicked me down. I’m doing okay guys! 💖 I can’t thank you enough for all the incredibly sweet messages I’ve been getting. time to film something new tomorrow 😊 NikkieTutorials(@ NikkieTutorials) link

not gonna lie, I was so scared they were gonna do worse stuff after I fell.. but thank god they ran off and my friends ran to cops so they could chase the bitches. NikkieTutorials(@ NikkieTutorials) link

my foot is very sore and swollen, but I’m okay. Just such a big eye opener… it’s good to be aware that there are people with evil intentions out there. 😔 NikkieTutorials(@ NikkieTutorials) link

last night in Amsterdam I was assaulted by two men. they hardcore kicked my foot, I fell down and their goal was for me to drop my purse, so they could take it. DIDN’T DROP IT, so they ran off. Assholes. 🖕🏻✨ NikkieTutorials(@ NikkieTutorials) link

