'Astrofrecks' zijn de nieuwe sproetjes die je moet zien! Emma Van der Bracht

'Astrofrecks' zijn een nieuwe soort semi-permanente sproetjes die nu helemaal in zijn. Je laat sproetjes in de vorm van jouw sterrenbeeld op een semi-permanente manier tatoeëren en het resultaat is best wel cool. Je hoeft ze ook niet noodzakelijk op je gezicht te laten zetten, bewijst dit meisje: