'Astrofrecks' zijn de nieuwe sproetjes die je moet zien!
'Astrofrecks' zijn een nieuwe soort semi-permanente sproetjes die nu helemaal in zijn. Je laat sproetjes in de vorm van jouw sterrenbeeld op een semi-permanente manier tatoeëren en het resultaat is best wel cool. Je hoeft ze ook niet noodzakelijk op je gezicht te laten zetten, bewijst dit meisje:
#AstroFrecks don't have to be on your face! 🙌🏽🌌 Although we did do a few on the face too 😉 Hide the constellation for your astrological sign in your freckles! It'll be your secret 😉 You could even do the sign for your mom, dad, dog? haha 🌙✨ Swipe through to see more before & afters, & email or DM for appointments! 🌘 **** Any negative comments will result in getting blocked. byeee 🙋🏻****
Introducing @magickbrows #AstroFrecks 🙌🏽🌌 Hide the constellation for your astrological sign in your freckles! It'll be your secret 😉 You could even do the sign for your mom, dad, dog? haha 🌙✨ Swipe through to see more before & afters, & email or DM for appointments! 🌘 **** Any negative comments will result in getting blocked. bye 🙋🏻****
Reacties