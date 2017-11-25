Ga naar de mobiele website
'Astrofrecks' zijn de nieuwe sproetjes die je moet zien!

    • Emma Van der Bracht
Astrofrecks
Instagram/Magickbrows Astrofrecks
Joepie Whoa!

'Astrofrecks' zijn een nieuwe soort semi-permanente sproetjes die nu helemaal in zijn. Je laat sproetjes in de vorm van jouw sterrenbeeld op een semi-permanente manier tatoeëren en het resultaat is best wel cool. Je hoeft ze ook niet noodzakelijk op je gezicht te laten zetten, bewijst dit meisje:

#AstroFrecks don&#39;t have to be on your face! 🙌🏽🌌 Although we did do a few on the face too 😉 Hide the constellation for your astrological sign in your freckles! It&#39;ll be your secret 😉 You could even do the sign for your mom, dad, dog? haha 🌙✨ Swipe through to see more before &amp; afters, &amp; email or DM for appointments! 🌘 **** Any negative comments will result in getting blocked. byeee 🙋🏻****

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@magickbrows) op

Introducing @magickbrows #AstroFrecks 🙌🏽🌌 Hide the constellation for your astrological sign in your freckles! It&#39;ll be your secret 😉 You could even do the sign for your mom, dad, dog? haha 🌙✨ Swipe through to see more before &amp; afters, &amp; email or DM for appointments! 🌘 **** Any negative comments will result in getting blocked. bye 🙋🏻****

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@magickbrows) op

