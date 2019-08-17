Joe-dj Anke Buckinx ontmoet populair koppel uit ‘Blind Getrouwd Australië’ KD

17 augustus 2019

15u04

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Het vijfde seizoen van ‘Blind Getrouwd Australië’ was deze zomer razend populair op Vitaya. Een koppel uit het zesde seizoen is nu op bezoek in ons land. Joe-dj Anke Buckinx kreeg de eer hen te ontmoeten en te interviewen.

Jules en Cameron zijn in het land en er is een mogelijkheid ze te ontmoeten bij een ‘meet & greet’. Jules en Cameron zijn te boeken via Star Entertainment. Ze blijven nog tot eind augustus in België. Van de dertien koppels uit het zesde seizoen zijn er uiteindelijk slechts twee overeind gebleven, waaronder Jules en Cameron.

‘Blind Getrouwd Australië’ was een van de onverwachte successen de afgelopen zomer. Het was het best scorende programma op Vitaya met gemiddeld 155.000 kijkers.

Anke Buckinx, die grote fan is van het programma, mocht de twee ontmoeten. Ze bracht haar baby Max mee omdat ze tijdens haar moederschapsverlof vaak met haar zoontje naar het programma keek, liet ze weten op haar Instagram Stories. Cameron kreeg de eer om de vuile luier van het jongetje eens te verversen. Binnenkort vertelt Anke meer over haar ontmoeting, maar ze laat nu al weten dat het koppel “even lief is in het echt als op tv”.