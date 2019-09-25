Jitske Van de Veire over haar complexen: “Met een vrouw in bed heb je meer om te vergelijken dan met een man” Redactie

25 september 2019

Bron: HUMO 0 Showbizz Jitske Van de Veire, de 26-jarige dochter van Peter Van de Veire, laat zich de laatste maanden op sociale media vaak uit over haar lichaam. Ze heeft het er over haar “appelsienbillen, vetjes en hangtieten” en wil iedereen laten zien dat haar lichaam normaal is. In HUMO gaat ze in het dossier ‘Vrouwen en hun lichaam’ dieper in op het onderwerp.

Jitske vormt een koppel met een vrouw, en dat zorgt ervoor dat ze wel wat ‘vergelijkingsmateriaal’ in huis heeft. “Mijn lief heeft een heel schoon lichaam: platte buik, pronte borsten, thigh gap,... Dan lig je in bed naast dat perfecte lichaam en denk je: ‘that could be me’. Als lesbienne heb je meer om te vergelijken dan wanneer je naast een man in bed ligt, maar mijn lief heeft me gerustgesteld: ‘Jitske, je bent mooi en ik zie je graag’”, vertelt Jitske in HUMO.

Maar Jitske leert niet alleen van haar vriendin, ook enkele heren die plaatsnemen in de stoel van haar kapsalon maken haar bewuster van ieders onzekerheden. “Vroeger dacht ik dat zij geen last hadden van complexen, maar nu krijg ik geregeld mannen in mijn stoel die zich schamen over hun neus of hun oren. Meestal heb ik dat dan niet eens opgemerkt. Die kennis heeft me ook rustiger gemaakt. Nu maak ik me niet meer druk als ik een dikke puist op mijn voorhoofd heb.”

