Jitske Van de Veire onvindbaar op Instagram na te blote foto SDE

04 oktober 2019

07u25 1 Showbizz Jitske Van de Veire (26) pleit op Instagram al langer voor wat meer positiviteit over het vrouwenlichaam. En dat doet ze door af en toe ook zelf een streepje naakt te tonen. Maar één bepaalde foto stootte het medium zo tegen de borst, dat haar profiel onvindbaar gemaakt werd.

“Vandaag ontdekt dat Instagram mijn profiel gigantisch onvindbaar heeft gemaakt”, staat er te lezen op haar pagina. “Ik pas niet meer in de ‘community richtlijnen’ door hetgeen ik post. Dus als je niet elke dag een outfit of the day of een mooie zonnige bikinifoto aan een schoon strand door mensen hun keel ramt, pas je er niet in. Als je jezelf bloot geeft, taboes wil doorbreken, onderwerpen bespreekbaar wil maken en aandacht wil vestigen op de gigantische onzekerheid hier op dit platform, pas je er niet meer in. En mogen mensen je niet meer vinden.”

De oorzaak van dit alles was een foto waarop Jitske halfnaakt - de borsten zedig met de arm bedekt - op een stoel zit. “Deze foto werd al twee keer verwijderd wegens te naakt en ‘seksuele handelingen’", staat er te lezen op het beeld. “Door zo'n foto’s te verwijderen die niets, maar dan ook niets met seks te maken hebben, seksualiseren jullie ons.” Met de tekst erop mag de foto wél blijven staan, al neemt Instagram dan andere maatregelen. Jitske’s profiel wordt onvindbaar. Wie haar naam intikt, vindt haar profiel enkel terug wanneer ze de volledige naam zonder spaties ingeven.