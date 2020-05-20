Jitske Van de Veire laat weer de liefde in haar leven toe: “De leukste, mooiste, verliefdste bubbel” Redactie

20 mei 2020

06u01

Bron: TV Familie 0 Showbizz Een ‘gelukskind’, zo noemt Jitske Van de Veire (26) zichzelf. Haar kapsalon Wakko mag weer open. “Onze agenda ontploft, maar we zijn er helemaal klaar voor”, aldus de dochter van presentator Peter Van de Veire (48). En er is nóg een reden waarom Jitske zo gelukkig is. Ze heeft een nieuwe liefde in haar ‘bubbel’ toegelaten: Flore Vandenhoucke, een 25-jarige badmintonspeelster, Belgisch kampioen bij het vrouwendubbel. Dat staat te lezen in weekblad TV Familie.

“De leukste, mooiste, verliefdste bubbel. Liefde, liefde, liefde”, schrijft Jitske op Instagram bij een foto van hen beiden. In februari kwam na 4,5 jaar een einde aan Jitskes relatie met Marthe. Zij was de vrouw die haar zelfvertrouwen een boost gaf. Het was de bedoeling om elkaar tijdelijk los te laten. “Om te werken aan onszelf”, liet Jitske toen weten. “Een einde is het niet, maar misschien een nieuw begin. Dankjewel voor de mooiste jaren van m’n leven.” Inmiddels hebben de twee vermoedelijk dus een punt gezet achter hun relatie, gezien er een nieuwe liefde in haar leven is.

Hand in hand

De dochter van Peter Van de Veire is overigens woordvoerster van Wel Jong Niet Hetero. Uit een recente studie blijkt dat zeven op de tien Belgische holebi’s niet altijd hand in hand durven te lopen met hun geliefde. Jitske reageert daar in De Morgen op. Zij loopt wél hand in hand met haar lief, zegt ze. Maar niet altijd en overal. Want: “Het voelt nooit zo onzichtbaar aan als bij heterokoppels. In een afgesloten ruimte, op de metro bijvoorbeeld, zou ik het nooit doen. Ook na het uitgaan niet.”

