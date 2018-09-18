Jessica Simpson verwacht derde kindje KDL

18 september 2018

16u25

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Jessica Simpson (38) heeft heuglijk nieuws: de actrice kondigde zonet op Instagram aan dat ze haar derde kindje verwacht met haar man Eric Johnson (39). Jessica vertelt er meteen bij dat ze opnieuw een dochter krijgen.

"Dit kleine meisje zal ons een gezinnetje van vijf maken. We kunnen niet gelukkiger zijn met deze zegen in ons leven", schrijft Jessica bij een foto waarop te zien is hoe haar dochter Maxwell (6) en zoon Ace Knute (5) tussen een aantal roze ballonnen staan.