Jennifer Aniston kwam, zag en overwon op de People’s Choice Awards KD

12 november 2019

11u18 0 Showbizz Jennifer Aniston (50) mag zichzelf de grote winnaar noemen van de People’s Choice Awards, die al voor de 45ste keer plaatsvonden. De populaire ‘Friends’-actrice werd verkozen tot ‘Icoon van het jaar 2019', wat door velen als de belangrijkste award van het evenement wordt beschouwd. Al was het merendeel van de prijzen wel voor de jonge garde met ‘Euphoria’-actrice Zendaya, zanger Shawn Mendes en ‘Riverdale’-ster Cole Sprouse als grote favorieten.

In de categorie ‘Film’ was Disney de grote winnaar. De hoofdprijs werd uitgereikt aan het laatste deel in de ‘Avengers’-saga. De prent won ook nog in de nevencategorie ‘Beste actiefilm’ en Robert Downey Jr. mocht voor zijn vertolking van Tony Stark het beeldje voor ‘Beste filmacteur’ mee naar huis nemen. De Marvel-stal viel met Tom Holland en Zendaya ook in de prijzen voor hun vertolkingen in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. ‘Alladin’ werd tot ‘Beste familiefilm’ gekroond en Beyoncé kreeg een award voor haar rolletje in de levensechte remake van ‘The Lion King’. Andere filmprijzen gingen naar de komische Netflix-film ‘Muder Mystery’, ‘After’, ‘The Perfect Date’ en ‘Five Feet Apart’.

In de categorie ‘Televisie’ schoot ‘Stranger Things’ de hoofdvogel af. Het won zowel ‘Beste reeks’ als ‘Beste dramareeks' en mocht dankzij hoofdrolspeelster Millie Bobby Brown, die verkozen werd tot ‘Beste tv-actrice’ nog een derde beeldje aan de prijzenkast toevoegen. De Kardashians volgen de Netflix-reeks op de hielen met twee awards. Hun programma ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ blijkt de populairste realityreeks te zijn. Khloé Kardashian snoepte de prijs voor ‘reality-ster’ van halfzus Kylie Jenner af.

Andere winnaars in de categorie ‘Televisie’ zijn ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘America’s Got Talent’, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fellon’, ‘Outlander’ en ‘Shadowhunters’. ‘The Bachelorette’-gezicht Hannah Brown kreeg net als Kristen Bell, Zendaya en Cole Sprouse nog een individuele prijs in een tv-categorie.

Muzikale helden

Ook de muzikale helden werden niet vergeten op de People’s Choice Awards. Shawn Mendes en Billie Eilish mogen zichzelf ‘Beste zanger’ en ‘Beste zangeres' noemen. Met zijn vriendin Camila Cabello deelt Shawn ook nog het beeldje voor ‘Beste lied’ dankzij hun stomende duet ‘Señorita’. De razend populaire groep BLACKPINK viel drie keer in de prijzen. Ze gingen met het beeldje voor ‘Beste groep’, ‘Beste concert’ en ‘Beste videoclip’ naar huis. Becky G, Taylor Swift en Blake Shelton wonnen elk ook een award.

In de digitale tijden worden ook YouTube-sterren op Hollywood-gala’s verwacht. David Dobrik won de belangrijkste socialemedia-prijs. Bretman Rock werd ‘Beste beauty influencer’. Het hondje Doug The Pug was het enige dier dat in de prijzen viel. Verder won Harry Styles een modeprijs, net als Gwen Stefani. P!nk werd ‘People’s Champion’.