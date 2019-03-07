Jason Priestley reageert voor het eerst op overlijden Luke Perry DBJ

07 maart 2019

16u52 0 Showbizz Jason Priestley (49), de grote tegenspeler van Luke Perry in de tienerreeks ‘Berverly Hills 90210', heeft voor het eerst gereageerd op het overlijden van zijn voormalige collega. “Jij hebt zo helder gestraald, Luke.”

De reactie van Priestley liet een paar dagen op zich wachten maar dat kwam volgens de acteur omdat hij de juiste woorden niet vond, zo vertelt hij op Instagram. “Mijn lieve vriend sinds 29 jaren, Luke Perry was een van die heel bijzondere mensen die werkelijk om een ander gaven”, zo herinnert hij zich hem. “Jij hebt zo helder gestraald, Luke.”

“Luke was niet alleen maar een ster, hij was een ongelooflijk fel licht, dat veel te vroeg verloren gegaan is. En daarom voel ik, en vele anderen, zoveel pijn vandaag.” Dat geldt volgens hem voor iedereen die Perry kende. “Die kaars, die dubbel zo fel brandt, brandt maar half zo lang.... jij hebt zo helder gestraald, Luke.” Hij wenst zijn voormalige collega en ‘lieve prins’ een “goede nacht”.

Luke Perry overleed maandag in het ziekenhuis nadat hij een paar dagen eerder een hersenbloeding kreeg.