Jan Smit worstelt al sinds de zomer met burn-out: "Beetje te lang doorgegaan"

25 februari 2020

11u50

Bron: AD 3 Showbizz Jan Smit heeft vanochtend op Instagram stilgestaan bij de burn-out waarmee hij kampt. De 34-jarige zanger schrijft dat hij al sinds de zomermaanden worstelt met de situatie. “Wanneer ik weer op de planken sta, is nog helemaal open.”

In november vorig jaar maakte Jan Smit bekend zijn agenda leeg te maken omdat hij last had van gezondheidsklachten. In eerste instantie zou dat tot het einde van 2019 zijn, maar in januari gaf de zanger aan het nog steeds rustig aan te moeten doen. Alleen de voorbereidingen op het songfestival en de presentatie halverwege mei gaan door.



Op Instagram bedankt hij vandaag iedereen voor ‘de lieve woorden, steunbetuigingen, boeksuggesties en verdere goedbedoelde adviezen'. “Een burn-out beleeft eenieder die hem heeft of heeft gehad op zijn of haar manier. Ik worstel er eigenlijk al sinds de zomermaanden mee, dus ben een beetje te lang doorgegaan”, concludeert hij. “Maar dat is meestal waarom je uiteindelijk helemaal breekt.”



Smit werd afgelopen najaar een maand lang in een kliniek in Spanje behandeld. Om verder te herstellen brengt hij bovendien een deel van zijn tijd door in een gehuurd appartement buiten Volendam, even weg van zijn gezin.

Nieuwe energie

Smit probeert wel zo nu en dan weer de studio in te duiken om aan nieuwe muziek te werken. “En zo dus ook nieuwe energie op te werken. Een beetje pingelen op mijn gitaar en kijken of mijn stem het nog doet. Maar dat gaat dus allemaal prima.” Voorlopig kiest hij vooral voor rust en regelmaat. “Dat is waar ik op dit moment baat bij heb! Wanneer ik weer op de planken sta, is nog helemaal open. Dit doe ik enkel en alleen als mijn lichaam aangeeft dat het er klaar voor is!”



Een terugkeer als zanger op het podium blijft het ultieme doel. “Ik kijk reikhalzend uit naar m'n eerste stapjes op een podium!” besluit hij.

