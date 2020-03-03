Jan Smit voor het eerst weer op pad na burn-out: “Stapje voor stapje” Redactie

03 maart 2020

19u30

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Jan Smit (34) is vandaag voor het eerst in lange tijd weer ‘echt’ de deur uit geweest. Hij heeft foto's laten maken voor het songfestival. De zanger is herstellende van een burn-out en schrijft op Instagram dat hij iedere week zijn grenzen probeert te verkennen. “Stapje voor stapje, beetje bij beetje. Net zolang het duurt, tot ik weer de oude ben!”

Smit liet onlangs weten al sinds de zomermaanden te worstelen met een burn-out. Daarom besloot hij in november zijn agenda volledig leeg te maken, zodat hij zich kon focussen op zijn herstel. Het gaat inmiddels weer een stuk beter met de Volendammer.

Vandaag is hij op de foto gegaan voor het songfestival met mede-presentatoren Chantal Janzen en Edsilia Rombley. Opvallend: de zanger heeft een snorretje en stoppelbaardje laten staan. Het voelde, schrijft Smit, “raar en bijzonder tegelijk”. De zanger gaat op zijn eigen tempo weer aan het werk. “Of het goed voor me is? Dat merk ik meestal pas achteraf...”

Smit weet in ieder geval wel zeker dat het goed is om naar dingen – lichtpuntjes, zoals hij ze omschrijft – uit te kijken. “Ik lach gelukkig weer, maar ben echt ontzettend voorzichtig. Stapje voor stapje, beetje bij beetje. Net zolang het duurt, tot ik weer de oude ben! Bedankt voor jullie steun in welke vorm dan ook!” sluit Smit zijn berichtje af.