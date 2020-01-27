Jan Smit boos: gemeente sloopt boomhut van zijn kinderen Redactie

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Jan Smit is diep teleurgesteld in de Nederlandse gemeente Edam-Volendam. Gisteren bouwde de zanger, samen met nog zo’n twintig buurtbewoners, een boomhut voor de kinderen uit de buurt. Vanochtend, toen de kinderen op school waren, heeft de gemeente het bouwwerk gesloopt.

In een filmpje op Twitter spreekt de Volendamse zanger en presentator zijn verbazing uit. “Wij doen er thuis zoveel mogelijk aan om de kinderen buiten te laten spelen, om ze weg te houden van iPads, Playstations en andere randzaken. Kinderen moeten buitenspelen, kinderen moeten plezier maken”, zegt Smit. Hij vervolgt zijn relaas op een sarcastische toon: “Lieve gemeente Edam-Volendam, waar ik normaal zo trots op ben altijd. Dank je wel voor het verwijderen van deze acht uur bloed, zweet en tranen die we met twintig buurmannen en -vrouwen hebben gestopt in de boomhut.”

Letterlijk bloed overigens, want Smit bezeerde zich gisteren tijdens het bouwen van de hut, en heeft nu een wond aan zijn voorhoofd. De kinderen waren gisteren dolblij met het resultaat. In een tweede filmpje is te zien dat zo’n dertien kinderen een kijkje nemen in de boomhut, compleet met vloerbedekking. Op Twitter krijgt Smit veel bijval. De actie van de gemeente wordt ‘kansloos’ en ‘belachelijk’ genoemd, al vragen sommigen zich ook af of de zanger en zijn buren wel netjes een vergunning hebben aangevraagd.

Illegaal

De gemeente Edam-Volendam laat weten dat het niet is toegestaan om zo’n boomhut neer te zetten in de openbare ruimte. “Zo simpel is het, het is de wet. Je kunt niet zomaar op een pleintje of in een straat iets neerzetten”, zegt een gemeentewoordvoerder. Maar, zegt hij, voor teleurgestelde kinderen komt er snel een oplossing. “We beginnen binnenkort met het realiseren van een grote bouwspeelplaats voor alle kinderen van de hele gemeente waar ze naar hartenlust boomhutten mogen bouwen.”

Smit is vader van Senn (6) en Emma (9) en is de stiefvader van Fem (12), die zijn vrouw Liza kreeg uit een eerdere relatie.

