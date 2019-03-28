Jan maakte moeilijke beslissing om bij Romina te kunnen zijn: “Ik heb mijn honden moeten achterlaten” TK

28 maart 2019

09u04 14 Showbizz down under. We meldden het gisteren al : Jan heeft Australië verlaten en keert terug naar België voor Romina. Het koppel uit ‘Boer zkt. Vrouw’ heeft besloten hun relatie alle kansen gegeven en wil samen een leven opbouwen in Vlaanderen. Het was echter geen gemakkelijke beslissing, aldus Jan. Hij heeft immers zijn drie honden moeten achterlaten

Toen Romina en Jan na ‘Boer Zkt. Vrouw’ bekendmaakten dat ze een koppel waren, dachten heel wat mensen dat ze na verloop van tijd richting Australië zou trekken. Maar het tegendeel blijkt nu waar: Jan maakt de omgekeerde beweging en keert terug naar zijn heimat. “Enkele weken geleden heb ik de knoop doorgehakt”, vertelde hij in TV Familie. “Ik wil voluit gaan voor een leven met Romina in Vlaanderen. En Brugge wordt mijn thuisbasis.”

Lees verder onder de foto.

Hij maakte de oversteek echter zonder zijn drie honden. “Ik heb de toch wel moeilijke beslissing genomen om ze in Australië te laten”, vertelt Jan op Instagram. Hij gebruikte zijn metgezellen tijdens zijn werk als cowboy. “Ze zijn het leven ginder gewoon en het zijn ook echte working dogs. Hier in België zou ik hen nooit kunnen geven wat ze in Australië kunnen doen. Vandaar denk ik voor de honden de juiste keuze te hebben gemaakt.” Hij stelt iedereen ook gerust: “Ze hebben allemaal een goede ‘working home’ gevonden bij vrienden van mij.”