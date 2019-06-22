James Cooke grijpt in na verwarrende post op Instagram: “Nee, ik ben niét getrouwd” TK

15u22 16 Showbizz Dat James Cooke graag in het huwelijksbootje zou stappen met zijn vriend Dorian Liveyns, is intussen geen geheim meer. De presentator van ‘Gert Late Night’ liet zich al meermaals ontvallen dat hij wacht op een aanzoek. En volgens heel wat fans was het ook zover: ze waren er zeker van dat de twee stiekem getrouwd waren.

Met een foto op Instagram zaaide James Cooke gisteren verwarring. Hij postte een beeld van Dorian en zichzelf, waarop beiden strak in het pak zitten en elkaar breed lachend vastpakken. “Ik beken, ik ben een gelukzak! Wat een man... mijn alles. Love of my life”, klonk de lyrische tekst, waar James ook nog een hartje aan toevoegde.

Gewoon een romantische foto? Volgens de volgers van Cooke schuilt er echter meer achter. In de comments vragen een pak mensen zich af of de twee zich verloofd hebben. Sommigen zijn er ook van overtuigd dat ze stiekem getrouwd zijn, aangezien ook Gert Verhulst reageerde met de woorden ‘fiere getuige!’. Zelfs enkele BV’s stellen zich vragen bij de foto’s, want ook Steven Van Herreweghe vraagt zich af of ‘hij het gevraagd heeft?’

Intussen stelde James iedereen gerust met een nieuw foto, waarbij hij naar zijn lege vinger wijst. “Wakker worden met vele felicitaties op mijn telefoon”, schrijft hij. “Om alle verwarring te vermijden: ik ben niét getrouwd en ook niét gevraagd... nog niet.” En ook Dorian bevestigt dat het er nog van moet komen. “Geduld is een schone deugd liefje”, reageert hij. “Met of zonder ring, ik zie je doodgraag.”